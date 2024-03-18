Sidharth Malhotra's film Yodha was released in the theatres on March 15. The high-octane action film directed by the duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in leading roles. The action-packed film made a decent start at the box office, earning Rs 4.25 crore. Yodha progressed well on the second day by collecting Rs 6.01 crore on its day 2. In the latest update coming up from the makers, the film has earned Rs 7.25 crore on its third day taking the total collections to Rs 17.51 crore. Yodha Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Holds Strong, Collects Rs 6.01 Crore on Saturday.

Yodha Box Office Collection:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

