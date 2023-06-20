Prime Video and Dharma Productions have joined forces with Mentor Disciple Films to bring forth an enthralling cinematic experience with their upcoming release, Yodha. The highly anticipated film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's movie will reportedly now hit the screens on October 27, 2023. Starring the charismatic trio of Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna. The movie is backed by stellar production team of Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film is set to deliver an extraordinary cinematic spectacles. Yodha: As Karan Johar Announces New Saga With Sidharth Malhotra, Looking Back at Dharma Productions’ Unfortunate History With Kick-Starting a Franchise! (LatestLY Exclusive).

