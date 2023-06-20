Prime Video and Dharma Productions have joined forces with Mentor Disciple Films to bring forth an enthralling cinematic experience with their upcoming release, Yodha. The highly anticipated film, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's movie will reportedly now hit the screens on October 27, 2023. Starring the charismatic trio of Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna. The movie is backed by stellar production team of Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film is set to deliver an extraordinary cinematic spectacles. Yodha: As Karan Johar Announces New Saga With Sidharth Malhotra, Looking Back at Dharma Productions’ Unfortunate History With Kick-Starting a Franchise! (LatestLY Exclusive).
Check Out The News Here:
Prime Video and Dharma Productions presents in association with Mentor Disciple Films’ YODHA to release on 27th October. Directed by Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta… pic.twitter.com/i6u6vh1yjL
— Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) June 20, 2023
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)