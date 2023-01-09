Pathaan's first song "Besharam Rang" has been one of the most loved melody from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer. Even after being highly controversial, the track still remains quite popular. Now, you might have seen many celebs dancing to the tunes, but what if BTS grooves to it? Well, thanks to a fan edit, we have BTS' all members dancing to "Besharam Rang" and it's super cool. Do not miss their moves, check it out. Besharam Rang Song Saxophone Version by Raghav Sachar Is the Best Thing on the Internet Today! (Watch Video).

When Pathaan Meets BTS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⟭⟬ BTS ARMY ⟬⟭ (@purple_u.bts7)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)