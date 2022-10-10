Madonna has long been a supporter of gay rights and destigmatised gay people to the point of almost losing her career back in the 90s. Now fans are speculating that she has come out of the closet herself after her latest TikTok Video, where she's seen attempting to throw underwear into a dustbin but missing it, with the text "If I miss, I'm Gay!" written below. Madonna Birthday: 7 Times the 'Queen of Pop' Made Heads Turn On the Red Carpet.

View Video Here:

Madonna seemingly comes out as gay in new TikTok. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/cnWWOTrKzz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)