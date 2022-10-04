When Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson criticised Kanye West for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt alongside Candace Owens at Paris Fashion Week, the rapper quickly took to Instagram to mock her in a series of post. However, fashion icon Gigi Hadid came to her defense as she posted a comment under Kanye's post slamming him for coming after Johnson. Kanye West Mocks Fashion Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson After She Criticized Him for Wearing 'White Lives Matter Shirt' at Paris Fashion Week.

Check Out the Tweet:

Gigi Hadid slams Kanye West for coming after Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson: “You're a bully and a joke.” pic.twitter.com/EyqdTWpXMB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 4, 2022

