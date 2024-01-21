Adam Harrison was the second child of Rick Harrison and his first wife, Kim. A representative of the Harrison confirmed that the 39-year-old’s death was ‘from an overdose’. Rick took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with Adam. In the emotional post, the Pawn Stars’ fame celeb said, “You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam.” Actor Matthew Perry Died Of 'Acute Effects of Ketamine', Autopsy Reveals.

Adam Harrison Dies

#AdamHarrison, son of “Pawn Stars” creator and star #RickHarrison, has died from an alleged overdose. He was 39 years old.🤯 pic.twitter.com/m8vIGsGim1 — Big Piranha TV (@Bigpiranhatv) January 20, 2024

Rick Harrison With His Son Adam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rick Harrison (@rick_harrison)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)