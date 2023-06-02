An Anaconda reboot that was reportedly said to be in works, has now apparently roped in Pedro Pascal and Paul Rudd too. The reboot will also star Jennifer Lopez who was a part of the original cast in the 1997 film, which although was not well received by critics, was a huge box office hit. Pedro Pascal Reveals He Got Eye Infection From Fans Trying to Recreate His Infamous GOT Scene for Pics.

View Anaconda Reboot Update:

Pedro Pascal and Paul Rudd have been offered roles in Tom Gormican's 'ANACONDA' reboot (https://t.co/NXhD9zCQqW) pic.twitter.com/MHLsHriMti — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) June 2, 2023

