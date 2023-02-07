With the world premier premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Qauntumania taking place, the stars of the film arrived at the red carpet with a dashing look. Featuring the likes of Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton and more, the cast certainly were stylish at the event. With that being said, lets take a look at the pictures and videos from the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Review: Early Reactions Call Paul Rudd's Marvel Film a 'Solid Start to Phase 5', Say Jonathan Majors' Kang is 'Menacing'.

Kathryn Newton

Our #CassieLang , Kathryn Newton has arrived on the red carpet of #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/dmkygTm8Uf — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 7, 2023

Michelle Pfeiffer

The one and only Michelle Pfeiffer is here 🤩 pic.twitter.com/7Fmb87293V — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 7, 2023

Paul Rudd

The ant, the myth, the legend. Paul Rudd steps onto the red carpet of #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/G9PW3x6HIg — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 7, 2023

Michael Douglas

Seeing double 👀 Hank Pym meets Hank Pym on the red carpet of #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/X6UycYxVbU — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 7, 2023

Evangeline Lilly

#TheWasp, Evangeline Lilly stuns at the World Premiere. pic.twitter.com/gUcDSKHjeA — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 7, 2023

Jonathan Majors

The Conqueror has arrived. Jonathan Majors has joined us on the #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania red carpet. pic.twitter.com/TGCPsnF57N — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 7, 2023

The Cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania:

That’s a wrap on the World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania Experience it in 3D, only in theaters February 17. https://t.co/D2YhBxEO4j pic.twitter.com/YWXUoiCzBy — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)