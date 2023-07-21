Barack Obama has shared a list of songs he has been listening to this year in the summer. The song list contains both vintage as well as new songs. "Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed [sic]," the former US President wrote while sharing his summer playlist of the year on Twitter. "Pretty solid list [sic]," a user commented on the post. Indian singer Prateek Kuhad's song "cold/mess" was included in Barack Obama's summer playlist in 2019. India's Mysore Pak, Kulfi and Kulfi Falooda Among Top-50 Street Food Sweets in the World, Check Rankings of These Indian Desserts.

Check Barack Obama's Tweet Here:

Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed. pic.twitter.com/H2Do2iaD1p — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2023

