Bill Maher shared his opinion about Greta Grewig's Barbie. American comedian-actor claim that Barbie is a 'preachy, man-hating zombie Lie'. The television personality and political commentator took to social media to criticize the Warner Bros. blockbuster, which cracked the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office in less than a month. After watching the film, the talk show host shared a lengthy post on X and expressed his concerns over how the theme of patriarchy is portrayed in the film. Maher began his review by explaining what Zombie Lie is and talks about Mattel Board. Indian Musician Creates Carnatic Version of Barbie Girl Song, Mesmerizing Video Wins Internet As Netizens Call It ‘Better Than Original’ (Watch).

Check Out Bill Maher's Post about Barbie:

OK, "Barbie": I was hoping it wouldn't be preachy, man-hating, and a #ZombieLie - alas, it was all three. What is a Zombie Lie? Something that never was true, but certain people refuse to stop saying it (tax cuts for the rich increase revenues, e.g.); OR something that USED to be… — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 7, 2023

