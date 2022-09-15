Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively is one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood right now. The couple have three daughters, and now they have a fourth kid on the way. Blake revealed her baby bump at a recent event. On Blake Lively’s 35th Birthday, Ryan Reynolds Shares Mushy Pictures and Pens the Sweetest Note for Wifey on Instagram.

View Pic:

Blake Lively is pregnant, expecting her 4th child with Ryan Reynolds. pic.twitter.com/yx2EJQCg9N — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)