Bob Odenkirk is back to work! The Emmy award star took to social media and tweeted a picture of himself from the sets of Better Call Saul. In the pic, he could be seen getting his makeup done. Well, his return to the sets of the show is good news as he has made a comeback after suffering a mild heart attack while filming the show’s final season in New Mexico.

Bob Odenkirk:

Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting! pic.twitter.com/lTAfPg7dDp — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 8, 2021

