Britney Spears shared a sad news with her fans today. She took to announce the loss of her 'miracle baby' in a joint post with her partner, Sam Asghari. The pop star penned an emotional note saying that their love for each other has been their strength during these difficult times. Britney Spears Strips Down to Nothing for Camera As She Reminisces About the Days ‘Before There Was a Child Inside’ Her.

Take A Look At Her Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)