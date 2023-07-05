Every year on July 5, National Workaholics Day is observed to remind everyone of the value of maintaining a balance between work and personal life. The phrase 'workaholic' was first used in 1968 by comedian Rodney Dangerfield and it refers to people who prioritise their work, frequently at the expense of their personal relationships, physical health, and general well-being. As we observe National Workaholics Day 2023, netizens shared messages, quotes and wishes on social media. Improving Your Work-life Balance May Help You Become a More Effective Leader: Study.

National Workaholics Day Message

Be #Workaholics, Not #Alcoholic; #NationalWorkaholicsDay: Comedian Rodney Dangerfield coined the term “workaholics" in 1968 to describe his father’s relationship with alcohol to cope with the stresses of workhttps://t.co/7c0JzhsrWN — Nibandh (@nibandh) July 4, 2023

National Workaholics Day Quote

National Workaholics Day 2023 Message

🎉 Happy National Workaholics Day! 💼 Celebrate dedicated VAs who work tirelessly, ensuring businesses thrive. 💪 They are the unsung heroes of the digital workforce! 🌐💼#NationalWorkaholicsDay #VirtualAssistants #DigitalWorkforce 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Rt0P7tDqzH — The Unique VA Experience (@UniqueVAXP) July 5, 2023

National Workaholics Day Wishes

National Workaholics Day, observed annually on July 5, serves as a gentle reminder of the importance of striking a balance between work and personal life. pic.twitter.com/vzA80ksfab — LGJECincinnati (@LGJECincinnati) July 5, 2023

National Workaholics Day 2023

National Workaholics Day.. Society needs healthy people in it. Today reminds the need for redefining importance of balance between Work-Life.#WorkLifeBalance pic.twitter.com/cwA9YZyfp4 — Nagesh VN (@Nagesh_VN) July 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)