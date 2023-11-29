Charli XCX excitedly announced her engagement to The 1975's drummer, George Daniel, in an Instagram post on Tuesday. She shared photos, including one of the engagement ring, captioned with "Charli xcx and george daniel f**king for life!". The first photo showed George kissing Charli sweetly. In the next, her beautiful engagement ring was displayed on a wooden board with teacups, a candle, and a purple rose. The last picture depicted the "Vroom Vroom" singer sitting on her fiancé's lap in a comfy chair. Barbie Song 'Speed Drive' Music Video Confirmed To Be in Works, Charli XCX Spotted on Set in Black and White Fits! (View Pics).

Check Out Charlie XCX IG Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)