Ciara is pregnant for the fourth time and she has shared the news of her pregnancy with a cool video post on Instagram. This would be the singer’s third child with husband Russell Wilson. She also has a son that she shares with ex-fiancé, rapper Future. Ciara shared a video on Insta in which she flaunted her growing baby bump and captioned the post saying, “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib”. She even thanked everyone for the heartfelt wishes on hearing this big news. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Expecting Their First Child After Almost Five Years of Marriage – Reports.

Ciara Flaunting Baby Bump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Singer Thanks Fans

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@ciara)

