The 74th Annual DGA Awards 2022 were held at Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2022. The awards were hosted by Judd Apatow, who returned to host the ceremony after previously hosting it in 2018. The DGA awards focus on honouring the best talents involved with directing film, television and documentaries. Jane Campion made a really big splash as she took home the biggest award of the night, while Maggie Gyllenhaal surprised everyone. You can check out the full list of winners below.

1. Drama Series: Mark Mylod, Succession for All the Bells Say

2. Comedy Series: Lucias Aniello, Hacks for There is no Line

3. Movies for Television and Limited Series: Barry Jenkins, Underground Railroad

4. Variety/Talk/New/Sports - Regularly Scheduled Programming: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live For Keegan-Michael Key/Olivia Rodrigo

5. Variety/Talk/New/Sports - Specials: Paul Dugdale, Adele One Night Only

6. Reality Programs: Adam Vetri, Getaway Driver for Electric Shock

7. Children's Programs: Smriti Mundhra, Through Our Eyes for Shelter

8. Commercials: Bradford Young, Channel 4's Super Human

9. Lifetime Achievement Award: Spike Lee

10. Frank Capra Achievement Award: Joseph P Reidy

11. Franklin J Schaffner Achievement Award: Garry W Hood

12. Documentaries: Stanley Nelson Jr, Attica

13. First-Time Feature Film: Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

14. Feature Film: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

