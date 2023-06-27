The Hollywood Walk of Fame's Class of 2024 has been finally revealed. In the category of Motion pictures we have Chadwick Boseman (posthumous), Kevin Feige, Gal Gadot among others whereas in TV it's Jeong, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur and many more. Check out the list below. Courteney Cox Channels Her Inner ‘Monica Geller’ As FRIENDS Actor Cleans Her Hollywood ‘Walk of Fame’ Star (Watch Video).

Motion Pictures & TV Category:

The 2024 Class in TV of the Hollywood Walk of Fame includes: ⭐️@thesherylralph ⭐️@kenjeong ⭐️@kerrywashington ⭐️@mariolopezviva ⭐️Eugene Levy ⭐️Jim Nantz ⭐️Raul de Molina/Lili Estefan ⭐️Michael Schur pic.twitter.com/tqfYOt3CdG — POC Culture (@POCculture) June 26, 2023

