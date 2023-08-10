Diana Jenkins and her fiancé Asher Monroe have welcomed their second child together. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on August 8. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared pics of their newborn daughter and revealed that they named her Elodie Mae Book. This is the fourth child for Diana. She shares two children with ex-husband Roger Jenkins. Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas Blessed With Baby Boy, Couple Names Their First Child Luai.

Diana Jenkins And Asher Monroe With Their Daughter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanela Diana Jenkins (@sdjneuro)

