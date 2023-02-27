Diego Calva who recently starred in Babylon, will star in Daniel Minahan's new film along with Sasha Calle, who plays Supergirl in The Flash. Will Poulter who stars in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will also feature in the film with Daisy Edgar Jones and Jacob Elordi. The Flash Trailer: Ezra Miller's DC Film Brings Back Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman Along With Sasha Calle's Supergirl.

View Daniel Minahan's Star Studded Cast:

Diego Calva, Jacob Elordi, Will Poulter, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sasha Calle to star in director Daniel Minahan’s latest film. Plot details are currently under wraps. pic.twitter.com/xXhBjWya8N — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 27, 2023

