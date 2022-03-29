With Marvel all geared up for the release of Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this May, the studio has now dropped a new poster from the upcoming movie. The picture sees the lead with his new mythical blade that looks powerful. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: New Still of Elizabeth Olsen’s WandaVision Revealed by the Empire Magazine (View Pic).

Have a Look:

📸 Latest picture from #DoctorStrange with his mythical new blade. pic.twitter.com/OMULvRCxgH — LetsOTT Global (@LetsOTT) March 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)