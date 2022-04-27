The first description of Don't Worry Darling's footage from Cinemacon is going to turn up the heat as it features some steamy scenes between its leads. Directed by Olivia Wilde, the movie stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh and sees them have sex on a dining room table while conversing with each other. Don't Worry Darling releases in theatres on September 23, 2022. Don't Worry Darling: Olivia Wilde Shares Florence Pugh's First Look From Harry Styles Starrer (See Pic).

Check Out The Footage Description Below:

“Always, you and me,” Styles says to Pugh in the trailer, with the two even sharing a sex scene on a dining room table. “All of you wives, we men, we ask a lot, we ask strength, food at home, a house cleaned, and discretion among all else.” #DontWorryDarling — Olivia Wilde Daily (@owildedaily) April 27, 2022

