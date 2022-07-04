Dune: Part 2 is one of the most anticipated sci-fi sequels of next year. With the first film being critically acclaimed, fans are excited to see the next chapter of this saga. The film is reportedly set to begin full production from July 21, with pre-shooting for the film beginning soon in Italy. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothee Chalamet, Dune: Part 2 releases in theatres on November 17, 2023. Dune Part Two Release Date: Timothée Chalamet’s Sci-Fi Film Delayed Until November 2023.

Check Out The Source Below:

‘DUNE 2’ will begin full-on production with the cast on July 21 in Budapest. Pre-shooting will take place tomorrow in Italy. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/TqsHY2IAQ1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 3, 2022

