Disney’s Pixar has finally dropped the first teaser trailer of its upcoming -animated film, Elemental and it's ah-mazing. The 1.27 minute video takes us through Element City, where fire, water, land and air- residents live together. The movie revolves around two pals Ember and Wade. The flick releases on June 16, 2023. Elemental: Disney and Pixar’s Next Film by Peter Sohn To Release on June 16, 2023!

Watch Elemental Teaser Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)