Everything Everywhere All at Once may possibly get a sequel according to the directors, Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan. They mentioned that the sequel would focus on Evelyn and her daughter Joy having to save her this time. In Everything Everywhere All at Once, it was Evelyn who had to save Joy.

View Tweet Here:

The Daniels reveal one of their ideas for a potential sequel to #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce “It would be about Evelyn getting radicalized [by social media]. And then Joy would have to go out and save her mom.” (via: https://t.co/GTNg1wCcQY) pic.twitter.com/xBabRs0ZKr — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 2, 2022

