It is happening! Godzilla and Kong is back to fight one of the epic battle. However, it did not take long for the MonsterVerse to order a sequel, and now, we have some big news to share about the project. The franchise has released the title for the sequel, so you can brace yourself for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The film will release on March 15, 2024. Stay tuned for more update about the film. Godzilla vs Kong Director Adam Wingard in Talks to Make the Next MonsterVerse Film; Project Could be Son of Kong Reboot - Reports.

