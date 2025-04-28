New Delhi, April 28: Ather Energy IPO has launched today, marking the first mainboard initial public offering of the financial year 2025-26 in India. Ather Energy Limited’s IPO opened for subscription on Monday. The company is said to be aiming to raise approximately INR 2,981 crore through its IPO. As per reports, Ather Energy's IPO date will be open for investors until April 30, 2025.

As per a report of Economic Times, Ather Energy is offering 8.18 crore new equity shares, along with an offer for sale (OFS) that includes 1.1 crore existing shares. As part of the OFS, promoters Tarun Sanjay Mehta and Swapnil Babanlal Jain will offload their part stakes. Additional selling shareholders include Tiger Global, IIT Madras incubation cell, and others. Tata Technologies Share Price Today, April 28: Tata Technologies Limited Stocks Rise by 0.67% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on BSE and NSE.

Ather Energy has set the price band range for its IPO at INR 304 to INR 321 per equity share. Ather Energy's shares are already available in the grey market. As per a report of Livemint, the Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Ather Energy IPO is INR 3.

Ather Energy is strongly positioned in India’s fast-growing electric two-wheeler market. Arihant Capital reportedly said, "At the upper band of Rs 321, the issue is valued at a EV/sales ratio of 8x, based on a 9MFY25 sales of Rs 1579 crore. We are recommending a Subscribe for listing gain rating for this issue." Idea Share Price Today, April 28: Vodafone Idea Shares Edge Up 0.27% As Goldman Sachs Buys 60 Crore Shares in Block Deal.

Ather Energy IPO Allotment Date

The expected date for the allotment of shares for the Ather Energy IPO is May 1, 2025. However, since there is a stock market holiday on that date, the finalisation of the share allotment might be postponed by a day. As a result, the announcement of the Ather Energy IPO allotment could take place on May 2, 2025, instead. The anticipated listing date for the Ather Energy IPO is April 6, 2025, which falls on a Tuesday next week.

