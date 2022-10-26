The first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special featured a really nice surprise with Kevin Bacon being confirmed to appear. In what looks like Drax and Mantis invading his home to kidnap him and present him as a gift to Star-Lord, fans are excited to see Bacon's debut in the MCU. With his appearance, fans can't stop talking about it online. Here are some of the best reactions we could find. Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer: Drax and Mantis Try Getting Kevin Bacon For Chris Pratt's Star-Lord In James Gunn's Marvel Special! (Watch Video).

Finally!

STAR-LORD IS FINALLY GONNA MEET HIS IDOL KEVIN BACON pic.twitter.com/ZhbEO6RA6t — Nicholas (@NicholasPascar5) October 25, 2022

Unhinged!

Can I just say that "Mantis and Drax try to kidnap Kevin Bacon as a Christmas gift for Starlord" is basically the single most unhinged premise for an MCU... ANYTHING? And I'm totally here for it https://t.co/7lW5pWQqH5 — Milky 🇨🇦 (@MilkyWayGrump) October 25, 2022

James Gunn's Definitely a Legend!

The Guardians go to earth for Christmas and try to kidnap Kevin Bacon???!!!?? James Gunn you legend, you’ve done it again — Houston Coley (@blockbustedpod) October 25, 2022

Funniest Thing Ever!

Kevin Bacon being the most important part of the GOTG Holiday Special is the funniest thing ever and the greatest payoff to a joke in cinematic history pic.twitter.com/QvB1zopAVB — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) October 25, 2022

Amazing!

You don't understand how amazing it's gonna be to see Peter Quill meet his idol Kevin Bacon pic.twitter.com/JtowLTU9L6 — Orville by Night 🌕🗡 (@orvilleatari) October 26, 2022

Watch the Trailer:

