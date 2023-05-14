James Gunn's Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 seems to bring Marvel Cinematic Universe back on track as the film has crossed the half-a-billion USD mark worldwide. Marvel Studios and Disney's threequel approximately raked in $528 million worldwide. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Florence Welch Cries Watching ‘Dog Days are Over’ Being Played During James Gunn’s Marvel Film (Watch Video).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Box Office Report

‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3’ crossed $528M at the worldwide box office. Read our review: https://t.co/kHOWOfMOZw pic.twitter.com/B1ApBkZPWS — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) May 14, 2023

