James Gunn has been busy directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 for quite some time now. Not many details are known about the film, but sitting with Deadline he dropped a bombshell. He confirmed that this is the last we will be seeing of the current Guardians team. Not only that, he also hinted at a more darker story. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 releases on May 5, 2023.

Check Out The Quote Down Below:

