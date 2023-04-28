A few lucky folks got to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 early, and the word-of-mouth for James Gunn's final Marvel film is really strong. Many are appreciating the finality that the film brings to these characters in the film while appreciating the emotional beats sprinkled throughout. It looks like the Guardians are definitely going to go out on a high. Here are some of the reactions. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Trailer: Chris Pratt and Team are Ready for One Last Ride in New Look at James Gunn's Marvel Film (Watch Video).

Full of Stakes!

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 is full of stakes, emotion & feels like a solid ending (good thing!). The production design & set pieces are some of Marvel’s strongest. It’s long, but the theme of found family is & will always be it’s strength. I’ll miss these misfits 💙 #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/inK2g6rfAi — Lauren LaMagna (@laurenlamango) April 28, 2023

Best MCU Film!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is easily the best MCU film since Endgame. That is how you do a trilogy! I laughed, cheered, sang along, & cried so, so many tears. The stakes were high this time around. What a perfect ending. What a perfect new beginning. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy3 pic.twitter.com/J86rfFmhBw — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) April 28, 2023

Delighted!

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Colors! Personality! Stakes! Actually delighted that James Gunn brings something we almost never see in the MCU: finality. The end of a found family against the fabric of Marvel cosmic. I really liked this one. pic.twitter.com/d0C5dXIxDa — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) April 28, 2023

A Satisfying Conclusion!

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is probably the best MCU film since Endgame and a satisfying conclusion to their journey. It has the full range of emotions: from laughs to heart break to victory and so much more. It reminded me of what it used to feel like watching a new MCU film. pic.twitter.com/avgv4oK5yZ — Sean Chandler (@kirkneverdied) April 28, 2023

Absolutely Superb!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could quite possibly be my new favorite Marvel movie. This movie worked for me on every single level. It’s emotional, funny, and action packed. It reminds you of why we all fell in love with these characters. James Gunn is leaving Marvel on a high… pic.twitter.com/itrS5b672A — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) April 28, 2023

