Rowan Atkinson, the actor who gave us Mr. Bean, is ringing his 67th birthday, Fans of the actor have flooded Twitter with wishes for the actor.

Take A Look At A Few Tweets Below:

Fan Tweet

Happy Birthday Star

Mr Bean Fans 

So Sweet!

Fan Messages!

True Friends! 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)