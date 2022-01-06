Rowan Atkinson, the actor who gave us Mr. Bean, is ringing his 67th birthday, Fans of the actor have flooded Twitter with wishes for the actor.
Take A Look At A Few Tweets Below:
Fan Tweet
Happy Birthday Rowan Atkinson sir#RowanAtkinson #MrBean pic.twitter.com/1IxOWZfCsX
— Victor (@Meghav2005) January 6, 2021
Happy Birthday Star
Hoy cumple 67 años Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean en #MrBean)
Happy Birthday #RowanAtkinson #HappyBirthdayRowanAtkinson pic.twitter.com/sMZRnFdq4f
— diego the O (@dmotrelew) January 6, 2022
Mr Bean Fans
Happy Birthday Rowan Atkinson A.K.A Mr. bean ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rpdjX9Kyaz
— Scarlet Speedster (@ScarletSpeeds16) January 6, 2022
So Sweet!
Happy 67th Birthday to Rowan Atkinson! Here's one of his great moments! pic.twitter.com/vpnaCQhhmp
— Saucy Seventies Adventures (@SaucySeventies) January 6, 2022
Fan Messages!
Mvs
Happy 67th Birthday for Rowan Atkinson 🥳🎉
— moviemenfes (@moviemenfes) January 6, 2022
True Friends!
Happy birthday legend👑 Rowan Atkinson its #mrbean 🥺🤗🥰❤
Act like a fool, Think like a KING #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/IKMBQ4LnVh
— call Me battu (@TejaRTF2) January 5, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)