Rowan Atkinson, best known for his role as Mr Bean, was reportedly blamed for potentially hindering electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the UK. During a Tuesday meeting of the House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee, the Green Alliance environmental group cited an article that Atkinson wrote for The Guardian in June 2023 as being particularly damaging to the public perception of EVs. In the piece, Atkinson had expressed his reservations about electric cars, using words like 'soulless' and suggesting he felt misled. Disney CEO Bob Iger Has One-Word Response to Elon Musk-Funded Gina Carano's 'The Mandalorian' Lawsuit, Find Out What!

Mr Bean Actor Blamed for Slow Electric Car Sales:

Rowan Atkinson has been blamed for "damaging" the reputation of electric vehicles (EVs) and contributing to slow sales Read more 🔗https://t.co/3iDiev89Jw — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)