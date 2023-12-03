The newly released trailer for Season 2 of House of the Dragon plunges viewers into the somber aftermath of the dramatic Season 1 finale. The heartbreaking death of Lucerys Velaryon during a dragonback clash casts a shadow over Rhaenyra Targaryen, portrayed by Emma D'Arcy, who wears the visible weight of grief on her ash-stained face. The trailer hints at the impending war and the quest for revenge, with Prince Daemon, played by Matt Smith, donning wartime armor. As tensions rise, Alicent Hightower, portrayed by Olivia Cooke, forewarns of a brutal conflict with a solemn prophecy, setting the stage for a gripping continuation of the Targaryen saga. House of the Dragon S2: Emma D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke’s Alicent Hightower Are Ready for Fire and Blood in First Look Posters.

Watch HOTD S2 Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)