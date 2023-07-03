Recently, South Korean girl group BLACKPINK performed at BST Hyde Park and created history. Members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé performed their hits such as ''Pink Venom'', ''How You Like That'', ''Whistle'', ''Shutdown'' and ''DDU-DU DDU-DU'’ at the concert in London. The Notting Hills Hugh Grant attended the concert and now he calls himself a 'rabid Blink' who sleep with his heart hammer. BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lisa Give Major BFF Goals During the ‘BORN PINK’ Concert in Hong Kong; View Images of the Loveable Duo.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Hugh Grant says he is now a BLINK after watching #BLACKPINK’s historic headlining set at BST Hyde Park: “Slept with my heart hammer.” pic.twitter.com/aKDPSOd1UX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 3, 2023

