Taylor Swift has won big at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards! She bagged the award for Artist of the Year and even won in many other categories. Although unable to attend in person, she conveyed her heartfelt thanks to fans through a pre-recorded video message, which was played during the ceremony. She said, “To anyone who has included me in those choices, I’m so, so, so thankful for that. We have so many exciting things ahead of us. I’m continuing on with the tour and most importantly I have a brand new album called The Tortured Poets Department, which comes out on April 19.” She concluded saying, “Thank you for voting for me for this incredible honour, artist of the year. I’m so blown away, I’m so thankful and I just can’t wait to keep having fun with you guys because we have a lot of exciting things coming up.” Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift Makes History as First Artist to Win Album of the Year Four Times! (Watch Video).

Taylor Swift Wins At 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

🚨| Taylor Swift's video acceptance speech for "Artist Of The Year" at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards! #iHeartAwards2024 "We have so many exciting things coming up" pic.twitter.com/lPU57t8I3a — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) April 2, 2024

