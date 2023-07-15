Renowned filmmaker James Cameron has taken a firm stance against recent rumors circulating in the media. The acclaimed director of the iconic film Titanic has addressed speculations about his involvement in an OceanGate film, unequivocally stating, "I'm not in talks, nor will I ever be." Cameron, known for his meticulous approach to filmmaking, rarely responds to offensive rumors; however, he felt compelled to set the record straight this time. His statement puts an end to any further speculation, reaffirming that he has no intention of pursuing an OceanGate project. Avatar 3, 4 and 5 Releases Postponed, View New Dates for James Cameron’s Films Inside!