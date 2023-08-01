Months after the snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner was seen walking without the support of a cane. The Hawkeye actor was seen leaving with Casey Affleck after attending Kate Beckinsale’s birthday bash. He looked dapper in white shirt and matching pants that he teamed up with lavender jacket. Jeremy was seen all smiles as he left the venue. Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Himself Working Out To Improve His Leg Strength After Snow Plow Accident.

Jeremy Renner & Casey Affleck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

Kate Beckinsale Birthday Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale)

