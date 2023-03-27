Just a few days back we got our first look at Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn from Joker: Folie à Deux, and now a set video from the film has given us an even closer look at her in action. Seeing her walk up the stairs while surrounded by protesters who seem to be in support of the Joker, Gaga's Harley Quinn gets stopped by a woman in the crowd to which then leads into Quinn kissing her on the lips. Joker - Folie à Deux: Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck Spotted Being Chased by His Doppelgangers on Set for Upcoming DC Film (Watch Video).

Check Out the Set Video:

Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn kissing a woman while filming for ‘Joker 2.’ pic.twitter.com/lOeHSLzYND — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 26, 2023

Lady Gaga filming Joker 2!!! pic.twitter.com/tqqrZ5YN2y — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) March 26, 2023

Check Out a Still of the Moment:

Lady Gaga kissing a woman while filming for ‘Joker 2.’ https://t.co/lmzRsCSBfn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 26, 2023

