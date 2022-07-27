Joseph Quinn was recently detained by the US Immigration while travelling to appear on The Tonight Show. The actor would then of course be let go when the officer recognised him as Eddie Munson from Stranger Things 4. In a hilarious encounter, the office looked at Joseph, then looked back at his partner and said: "Leave Eddie alone!" Joseph Quinn Gets Emotional At Comic-Con After A Fan Poured Her Heart For His Character Eddie Munson In Stranger Things Season 4 (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet:

Joseph Quinn was detained by U.S. immigration until an officer recognized he played Eddie Munson in #StrangerThings “One of his colleagues looked over at him, looked at me, and said: ‘Leave Eddie alone!'” (via @jimmyfallon) pic.twitter.com/08cL4TXNMS — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 26, 2022

