Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard's Jurassic World Dominion wasn't able to impress critically, but the film has made a roaring impression on the weekend box office. Debuting with $143 Million domestically, the film has earned an overall collection of $389 Million worldwide. Jurassic World Dominion is playing in theatres right now. Jurassic World Dominion Movie Review: Chris Pratt and Sam Neill’s Finale is a T-Rex Sized Disappointment With Quite the Convoluted Plot (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Source Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)