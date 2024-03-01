Singer Karol G's private jet was forced to make an emergency landing at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles due to smoke reported in the cockpit by the pilot. The jet, carrying 16 people, including the Grammy-winning singer, had taken off from Hollywood Burbank Airport earlier that evening but returned after the issue was reported midair. After safely exiting the plane, Karol G was seen embracing some of her fellow passengers on the tarmac while the jet was met by airport emergency vehicles upon landing. Camila Cabello Dances Her Heart Out at Karol G's Miami Concert, Shares Pic and Videos From the Event.

Karol G's Jet Makes Emergency Landing:

