Warner Bros. shared the first glimpse of the fourth film in The Matrix series during CinemaCon. The studio also confirmed that the title of Keanu Reeves' long-awaited action film is The Matrix Resurrections. The first official footage of the film, which is not available to the public, featured Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.

