Kris Fade and Brianna Ramirez Fade joyfully introduce their newborn baby boy to the world! People shares exclusive pictures of their first child together of son Kruz George Fade. The actor shared couple of pictures with his daughter Kris' daughters Noushie, 14, and Kikki, 12, from his previous marriage. According People, 'Kruz's arrival has brought immense happiness to his parents. Kris and Brianna are feeling blessed and grateful for this precious addition to their family.' Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Share Pics of Their Newborn Baby Boy (View Post).

Kris Fade and Brianna Fade Welcome Baby Kruz To Their Family:

Kris Fade and Wife Brianna Fade (Photo Credits: People)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)