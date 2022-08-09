Lars von Trier has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. A statement released from his production company reads, "Lars is in good spirits and is being treated for his symptoms — and given treatment so he can complete Riget Exodus. The illness means that Lars will only take part in interviews to a limited extent until the premiere later in the year." Anne Heche Goes Into Coma After Car Crash and Remains on Ventilator, Confirms Her Spokesperson.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

