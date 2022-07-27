A VFX artist has come forward and shared about the unfair working conditions with Marvel Studios. A VFX tech shared with Vulture that how the studio holds power over visual-effects houses and how they underpay and make artists overwork. Marvel Studios has been accused of unprofessionalism. The individual also shared, “The other thing with Marvel is it’s famous for asking for lots of changes throughout the process.” Marvel 'Worst Client to Work For' as Per VFX Artistes, Refuse to Work With the Studios Due to Stress and Impossible Deadlines.

Marvel Studios Accused Of Unprofessionalism

I was introduced to the concept of being "pixel-fucked": "They’ll be like, 'Can you just try this? Can you just try that?' They’ll want you to change an entire setting, an entire environment, pretty late in a movie." — Chris Lee (@__ChrisLee) July 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)