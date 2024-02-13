The first image of Jaafar Jackson in the Michael Jackson biopic, titled Michael, has been unveiled. Jaafar, who is MJ's nephew, bears a remarkable resemblance to Michael as he wears a white shirt and black trousers, gripping the signature microphone, encapsulating the essence of the iconic performer. Channelling his uncle's iconic Man in the Mirror appearance from the Dangerous Tour of 1992-93, Jaafar's portrayal promises to deliver an authentic and poignant depiction of the enigmatic figure who skyrocketed to fame as the King of Pop. Michael Jackson Biopic: Jaafar Jackson’s First Glimpse Showcasing the ‘King of Pop’s’ Signature Move Unveiled (View Pic).

Jaafar Jackson As MJ:

Your first look at #MichaelMovie. Starring Jaafar Jackson – in theaters April 2025. Photograph by the renowned photographer Kevin Mazur, who documented Michael’s final rehearsal, and is now the first to photograph Jaafar in character as Michael. pic.twitter.com/NhYZblaIgk — lionsgate (@Lionsgate) February 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)