The biopic on legend Michael Jackson is one of the most anticipated films directed by Antoine Fuqua. It will feature the late icon’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, marking his acting debut. The upcoming biopic, titled Michael, revolves around the life and four-decade-spanning career of the ‘King of Pop’. Jaafar, took to Instagram, to share the first glimpse from the upcoming project. It is a monochrome picture showcasing him in the icon’s signature move by standing on his toes. While sharing this intriguing glimpse, Jaafar revealed, “The Journey Starts Monday”. Michael Jackson Biopic Michael Set To Hit Theatres on April 18, 2025.

Jaafar Jackson In Michael Movie

