In some shocking comments, actor Morgan Freeman is surely making a stand that is going to be controversial to many. One of the most prominent black-actors of our time, Freeman has stated that he finds Black History Month insulting, while also claiming that he doesn't "subscribe" to the term "African American" as he finds that to be an insult too. Oscars 2023: Morgan Freeman and Margot Robbie Twin in Black as They Present at 95th Academy Awards (View Pics).

Check Out Morgan Freeman's Comments:

Morgan Freeman says Black History Month and the term ‘African American’ are both insulting: “Black History Month is an insult. You’re going to relegate my history to a month?… Also, ‘African American’ is an insult. I don’t subscribe to that title.” pic.twitter.com/j3c9BY2Mn4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 17, 2023

