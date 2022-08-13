Iman Vellani has received her first acting nomination as the Marvel star has been nominated at the Saturn Awards. Starring in Ms Marvel this year, Iman Vellani has been nominated in the category of "Performance by a Younger Actor (Streaming)" for her performance as Kamala Khan and will be going up against Sadie Sink, Hailee Steinfeld and more. Ms Marvel is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar right now. Ms Marvel Series Review: Iman Vellani’s Disney+ Show is a Sweet, Rebellious Coming-of-Age Drama Wrapped Up in Superheroics! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Tweet:

Iman Vellani has been nominated for a Saturn Award for #MsMarvel in the ‘Performance by a Younger Actor (Streaming)’ category! This is her first ever award nomination - Congratulations Iman!! pic.twitter.com/O5nLTt7Vvs — Ms. Marvel UK⚡️ (@MsMarvelUK) August 12, 2022

